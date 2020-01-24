WATCH: 5 Times Stevie Nicks Proved She’s a Country Girl at Heart

In recent years, Fleetwood Mac have become the band du jour for many country artists; in fact, Little Big Town and the Highwomen have both done live covers of "The Chain," while the 2018 MusiCares tribute to the band saw Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss and Jerry Douglas, the Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and LBT once again pay tribute to the classic rockers.

It's easy to see why country artists gravitate toward Fleetwood Mac: The group's sturdy songwriting and lyrical themes -- heartbreak, relationships busting up, being a dreamer -- mesh well with traditional country songs. Plus there's more than a little folk influence in Fleetwood Mac's music, which explains why they're Americana patron saints as well.

Of course, much of this influence has to do with songwriter and vocalist Stevie Nicks, who joined Fleetwood Mac along with her then-boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham, in late 1974. Nicks grew up familiar with country as she adored her grandfather, AJ Nicks, who was an aspiring country and Western singer-songwriter.

"He left his family and took freight trains and traveled all over, playing in bars and supporting himself by playing pool," Nicks told Interview in 1995. "So my mom and dad thought, 'Well, there she goes. She's gonna walk down the same road as her grandfather.' And luckily I became a bit more successful than he was."

Nicks certainly has been wildly successful, both solo and with Fleetwood Mac -- and in both the rock and country realms. Read on to remember five times she "went country."