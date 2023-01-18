Dolly Parton’s Rock Album Will Feature Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Brandi Carlile + More

Dolly Parton's first full album foray into the rock world will feature guest appearances from some of music's biggest names.

During a recent appearance on the daytime talk show The View, Parton revealed that she recruited an all-star list of collaborators for her upcoming album, fittingly titled Rock Star.

The record, which is expected to be released sometime this year, features appearances from Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, John Fogerty, Cher, Pink, Steve Perry, and Steven Tyler.

Parton also noted that she's hopeful that Mick Jagger will eventually agree to sing on the album before revealing that she already recorded a cover of a Rolling Stones song featuring contributions from Pink and Carlile.

Although details of Parton's latest project are still scarce, she has been dropping a few hints in recent months. During a December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she discussed her plans to record covers of Prince's "Purple Rain," Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," and Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven."

Parton says she was inspired to record Rock Star after her surprise nomination and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Although her extensive songbook has influenced artists across genres, Parton says she felt like she needed to record Rock Star to help cement her already-deserved spot in rock and roll history.

"If I'm gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall Fame, I've got to do something to earn it," Parton told The View.

While we wait for Rock Star's official release date to be confirmed, the country legend has kept busy by recording a few more fun collaborations. Parton joined forces with Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, and Gloria Estefan for a new track titled "Gonna Be You." The song, set for release this Friday (Jan. 20), was penned by Diane Warren as a part of the soundtrack for the upcoming comedy film 80 for Brady starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

Parton will also celebrate her 77th birthday tomorrow, Jan. 19, with the release of a brand new song.

"This year I'm going to give the public a gift," she explained. "I had a dream about God standing on a mountaintop saying, 'Don't make me have to come down there.' So, I get up and I write this song, trying to draw attention to what's going on and what we can do to help."