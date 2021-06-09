Katie Pruitt Announces Expectations Headlining Tour, Beginning This Fall

As more and more artists make post-pandemic comebacks, Katie Pruitt, too, is returning to the tour circuit this fall. Her just-announced headline tour is slated to kick off on Oct. 27 with a performance in Indianapolis, Ind.

Pruitt's Expectations Tour is in support of her 2020 debut album of the same name, which was released via Rounder Records. She dropped the record that February, about one month before the COVID-19 pandemic largely shut down the live music industry.

A full list of Pruitt's Expectations Tour dates, which stretch through mid-December, is below. Tickets for all shows are scheduled to go on sale on Friday (June 11) and can be purchased on Pruitt's official website.

After making the move to Nashville to pursue her music career, Georgia native Pruitt quickly began seeing success. She uses her songwriting skills to not only share personal stories but also to shed light on societal issues.

Katie Pruitt, Expectations Tour Dates:

Oct. 27 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi Indianapolis

Oct. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Shank Hall

Oct. 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th Street Entry

Oct. 30 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ XBK

Nov. 1 -- Denver, Colo. @ Lost Lake

Nov. 4 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court

Nov. 6 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Clock-Out

Nov. 7 -- Portland, Ore. @ Bunk Bar

Nov. 9 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Brick + Mortar

Nov. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hotel Café

Nov. 13 -- Santa Ana, Calif. @ Constellation Room

Nov. 14 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar

Nov. 16 -- Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall (upstairs)

Nov. 17 -- Dallas, Texas @ Three Links

Nov. 19 -- Decatur, Ga. @ Eddie's Attic (early and late show)

Nov. 20 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl

Nov. 30 -- Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle (back room)

Dec. 1 -- Washington, D.C. @ DC9 Nightclub

Dec. 3 -- New York City @ Mercury Lounge

Dec. 4 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Milkboy

Dec. 5 -- Boston, Mass. @ TBD

Dec. 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Monarch

Dec. 9 -- Evanston, Ill. @ Space

Dec. 10 -- Iowa City, Iowa @ Elray's

Dec. 11 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Dec. 12 -- Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl

Dec. 14 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar

More Can't-Miss 2021 Tours: