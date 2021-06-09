Katie Pruitt Announces Expectations Headlining Tour, Beginning This Fall
As more and more artists make post-pandemic comebacks, Katie Pruitt, too, is returning to the tour circuit this fall. Her just-announced headline tour is slated to kick off on Oct. 27 with a performance in Indianapolis, Ind.
Pruitt's Expectations Tour is in support of her 2020 debut album of the same name, which was released via Rounder Records. She dropped the record that February, about one month before the COVID-19 pandemic largely shut down the live music industry.
A full list of Pruitt's Expectations Tour dates, which stretch through mid-December, is below. Tickets for all shows are scheduled to go on sale on Friday (June 11) and can be purchased on Pruitt's official website.
After making the move to Nashville to pursue her music career, Georgia native Pruitt quickly began seeing success. She uses her songwriting skills to not only share personal stories but also to shed light on societal issues.
Katie Pruitt, Expectations Tour Dates:
Oct. 27 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi Indianapolis
Oct. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Shank Hall
Oct. 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th Street Entry
Oct. 30 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ XBK
Nov. 1 -- Denver, Colo. @ Lost Lake
Nov. 4 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court
Nov. 6 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Clock-Out
Nov. 7 -- Portland, Ore. @ Bunk Bar
Nov. 9 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Brick + Mortar
Nov. 12 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hotel Café
Nov. 13 -- Santa Ana, Calif. @ Constellation Room
Nov. 14 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Valley Bar
Nov. 16 -- Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall (upstairs)
Nov. 17 -- Dallas, Texas @ Three Links
Nov. 19 -- Decatur, Ga. @ Eddie's Attic (early and late show)
Nov. 20 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl
Nov. 30 -- Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle (back room)
Dec. 1 -- Washington, D.C. @ DC9 Nightclub
Dec. 3 -- New York City @ Mercury Lounge
Dec. 4 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Milkboy
Dec. 5 -- Boston, Mass. @ TBD
Dec. 7 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Monarch
Dec. 9 -- Evanston, Ill. @ Space
Dec. 10 -- Iowa City, Iowa @ Elray's
Dec. 11 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Dec. 12 -- Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl
Dec. 14 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar
