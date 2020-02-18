Who Is Katie Pruitt? 5 Things You Need to Know

With the upcoming release of her buzzed-about debut album, Expectations, Katie Pruitt is coming into her own as an artist and as a person. Navigating complex issues such as sexuality and mental health, Pruitt calls on her supple, clear and eloquent vocals to unite clear-headed delivery with a powerful message.

It's no wonder her new project sounds so cohesive: The singer spent the past four years working on Expectations, writing some of its tracks before she even had plans to make an album. Before the album comes out on Friday (Feb. 21), get to know the up-and-coming singer behind the album.