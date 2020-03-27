Kane Brown has been teasing his collaboration with The Voice coach John Legend since the beginning of the year, and the song — titled "Last Time I Say Sorry" — is finally here, having dropped on Friday (March 27). Press play above to listen.

The dramatic ballad, filled with soaring harmonies and swaths of piano, is reminiscent of much of Legend's work and does not have any sort of country edge to it, but it does manage to show off the singers' prowess admirably.

Brown takes on an unexpectedly gymnastic task vocally in this particular composition; fans will appreciate just how simply pretty his voice is in this song, especially when matched up against Legend's legendary EGOT pipes. It also shows that he is more than able to hold his own vocally outside of the country, and also the more trendy pop, sphere.

Brown teased "Last Time I Say Sorry" back in January, in an Instagram post offering up a sample. Brown noted then that his collaboration with Legend was worthy of a string of fire emojis, as well as the simple statement, "We both love the song."

Brown is, of course, continuing to ride high even in a challenging year: His sophomore album, the Billboard 200 chart-topper Experiment, has been officially certified platinum, and is the only country album released since November of 2018 to achieve this RIAA award status.