Kane Brown had old flames on the mind when he helped write "Cool Again," his new single to country radio. Press play above to listen.

The song is the first we've heard from his next studio project, the follow-up to the 2018 project Experiment. Brown tells Taste of Country Nights he's actually working on a new EP, but can't say when it will be released because the coronavirus quarantine has turned everyone's plans upside down.

After teasing "Cool Again" for several days, the song finally dropped on Thursday morning (April 23). The laid-back song is a mid-tempo, feel-good groove that looks back wistfully at a summer of fun that's now passed, wishing a couple of lovers could go back to those carefree days.

Brown, Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes wrote "Cool Again."

Musically, Brown is shut down right now, like every other country artist. His 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour won't resume until August, with all April and May tour dates moved to later in the year. While many are passing time writing songs via Zoom or other video message services, the 26-year-old married father to baby girl Kingsley says he can't do that.

“I just don’t find a connection over FaceTime," he tells the Taste of Country Nights radio show. "I like to be in the room."

While Brown shared a few seconds of audio in promoting "Cool Again," it's his first blind release, meaning he hasn't pushed it out to fans in advance of an official label release. The song is follow-up to his No. 1 hit "Homesick."