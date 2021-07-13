Kane Brown is no stranger to collaborations with out-of-genre artists, and on Friday (July 9), he dropped his newest joint effort: a duet with Florida-based pop producer and singer-songwriter Blackbear called "Memory."

"I wanna live life fast, I don't know how to slow down / Wanna get high, I don't know how to come down / Help me now, I'm running on empty / And I don't wanna be a memory," the pair sing in the song's chorus, combining a dance-ready beat with self-conscious, anxiety-addled lyrics.

In his verse of the song, Brown reflects on the price of living a fast-paced life, worrying that he's not going to be able to put down the bottle — or the high-stress lifestyle — without help. Later, as Blackbear takes center stage, he applies the same sentiments to different examples and vices, singing, "Going through my texts now / Trying to find the things I never said to prove a point / I'ma roll my feelings in a joint ..."

Brown and Blackbear, whose legal name is Matthew Musto, co-wrote "Memory" with Andrew Goldstein, Joe Kirkland and Ernest Smith. While Kirland and Goldstein are established singer-songwriters in the pop and electronic worlds, Smith has a solid foot in the country format: He's earned No. 1 hits as a country songwriter on Florida Georgia Line's "I Love My Country," Morgan Wallen's "More Than My Hometown" and Chris Lane's "Big, Big Plans."

"Memory" shares a message of isolation and loneliness, and Brown and Blackbear double down on those aesthetics in the music video for their new song, which also arrived on Friday. The two artists play the part of astronauts in the video, singing the song's lyrics from the surface of the moon as well as inside a sparsely decorated, futuristic and industrial spaceship.

The song is the first collaboration between Brown and Blackbear. It's one of many cross-genre duets Brown's put out over the past couple of years: He has also teamed up with artists including Becky G, Marshmello, Swae Lee and Khalid.

Kane Brown and Blackbear, "Memory" Lyrics:

Chorus:

I wanna live life fast, I don't know how to slow down / Wanna get high, I don't know how to come down / Help me now, I'm running on empty / And I don't wanna be a memory ...

Kane Brown: Am I the only one that's coming unglued? / Emotions building up, they start to run you / Bottles on the shelf I'm 'bout to run through / Doing everything I wish that I can undo / I'm not myself and why won't no one help? I know this can't be healthy so I'm looking for a way out ...

Repeat Chorus

Blackbear: Trying to find the beauty in the letdown / Going through my texts now / Trying to find the things I never said to prove a point / I'ma roll my feelings in a joint / Pieces of the story that got left out / I checked out / Wish it was, I wish it was, I wish it was a phase / Nothing you can do and there's nothing you can say / Running from the, running from the, running from the pain / I gotta get away (I gotta get away, I gotta get away, I gotta get away) ...

Repeat Chorus

Am I the only one that's coming unglued? (And I don't wanna be a memory) / There's bottles on the shelf I'm 'bout to run through (And I don't wanna be a memory) / I'm not myself and why won't no one help? (And I don't wanna be a memory) / I know this can't be healthy so I'm looking for a way out (And I don't wanna be a memory) ...

