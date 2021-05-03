Kacey Musgraves' music career is going great, but the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter got to step outside of that and into another job that she calls a "lifelong dream" recently — by spending a day working at a snowcone stand.

Musgraves posted a series of pictures to Instagram early Saturday morning (May 1), showing herself dressed in a colorful outfit, a mask, face shield and gloves as she spent time serving free snowcones to Nashvillians from a food truck called Blue Monkey Gourmet Shaved Ice, which is located in the trendy 12 South area of downtown Nashville.

Musgraves shared an initial run of photos showing how the opportunity came about after she posted to Instagram, asking if any snowcone stands were hiring. Blue Monkey replied to her with a direct message asking if she wanted to work for a day giving out free shaved ice in Music City.

She followed up with another series of photos of herself playfully posing with some rainbow-colored shaved ice.

"Good luck stealin' this joy," Musgraves captions that set of pictures.

Her final set of photos show her working on the truck, serving snowcones and posing for pictures with fans who stopped by.

"Thank you @bluemonkeyice Nashville for helping to fulfill my lifelong dream of working in a snowcone stand," she writes. "Tho I did low-key kinda slack, we gave out hundreds of FREE snowcones on this gorgeous Friday afternoon. Spread a little joy wherever you can."

Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that a long line ran down the street as people waited for the country and pop singer to serve them during her afternoon shift. Musgraves tells the Tennessean it was "hands down" the most excitement she's had during the pandemic, saying it has been her dream job "just 'cause it's so fun and it makes people happy."

