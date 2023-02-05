Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country

Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn.

Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career.

She sat on a stool and performed barefoot as she sang, backed by a black-and-white image of Lynn on the screen. In that image, Lynn held a guitar with "Loretta Lynn" written across the fretboard, and Musgraves appeared to be playing the exact same instrument during her performance.

As she sang, the pictures and names of other late legends flickered across the screen, including Naomi Judd, Mickey Gilley, Olivia Newton-John, Dr Paul T Kwami and more. A bed of flowers lay at Musgraves' feet, and her performance was simple and stripped-down, with just her plaintive, twang-filled voice and the sound of her acoustic guitar.

Lynn died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on the morning of October 4, 2022. Her 60-year-plus career featured many legendary hits including "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "You're Looking at Country," "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," and many more.

Lynn released "Coal Miner's Daughter" in 1970, and it serves as one of her most essential songs. The tune reflects her rural upbringing in Butcher Holler, Ky. It went on to become her fourth No. 1 hit.

Musgraves has long been an admirer of Lynn throughout her own career. In 2014, she and Lynn performed "You’re Lookin’ at Country" at the 48th annual CMA Awards. She also attended and shared a tribute at Lynn's public memorial service on Oct. 30 at the Grand Ole Opry house in Nashville.

Lynn and Musgraves both have a successful history at the Grammys, with Lynn winning three trophies and earning 18 nominations throughout the course of her career. Musgraves has six Grammy Awards under her belt, with five additional nominations.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show also featured performances from from Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton, among other artists from multiple genres.

