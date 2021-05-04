Newcomer Joy Oladokun draws a hard line in the sand with "Sorry Isn't Good Enough," a cool-headed but firm-handed missive directed at an ex-lover who's had one too many chances.

It's Oladokun's first release since signing a joint label deal with Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records, and "Sorry Isn't Good Enough" also previews her forthcoming major-label studio debut. While the singer hasn't shared many details yet about that project, she has been growing her fanbase with a steady stream of new music, including a recently released duet with pop performer Jensen McRae called "Wish You the Best," as well as another track, "Jordan," both of which will be on that new record.

In 2020, Oladokun released "Breathe Again," her breakthrough single, which appeared in an episode of the NBC series This is Us. The song also earned the rising performer her first television performances, including a debut slot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well as an appearance on NBC's Today.

Hailing from Arizona and now based in Music City, Oladokun's blend of Americana, folk and pop stylings takes cues from one of her earliest inspirations, Tracy Chapman, who gave her the idea to learn to play guitar after she saw a video of Chapman playing one -- the first time she'd ever seen a Black woman do so. Since then, Oladokun has herself been named a part of the inaugural #YouTubeBlack Voices Classes of 2021, in addition to a slew of other early accolades and mentions.

Additionally, Oladokun's lyrics navigate her experience as a Black, queer artist who is a first-generation American born to Nigerian immigrants. Fans will get the chance to know her in person this year, as she is slated to play Lexington, Ky.'s Railbird Festival in August, Bonnaroo in September and the Newport Folk Festival in July. Furthermore, she'll join Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit for a run of dates in the fall.

