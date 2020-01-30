Josh Abbott, Wife Taylor Expecting Baby No. 2

Josh Abbott, his wife Taylor and their daughter Emery are about to become a family of four. The couple is expecting their second child together this summer.

It was the Josh Abbott Band frontman's wife who spilled the big news on social media on Wednesday (Jan. 29). Taylor is due in June, though the couple does not yet know if their second baby will be a boy or a girl.

Abbott and Taylor welcomed their first child, Emery Farryn, in May of 2017. At the time, they were just dating, but they got engaged that July and tied the knot one year later. At the couple's wedding, Abbott performed a song called "Taylor Made for Me" that he'd written for his bride.

Abbott was previously married, beginning in 2010, to a woman named Amanda. In 2014, he publicly admitted to infidelity and alcohol abuse via social media, after which they divorced.

The Josh Abbott Band's most recent release is the 2017 studio album Until My Voice Goes Out. It was heavily shaped by the death of Abbott's father in March of that year.