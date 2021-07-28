The awards, the headlining tour, the accolades — Josh Abbott and the Josh Abbott Band predicted all of it, but not for themselves.

During this episode of the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast, host Buddy Logan revisits a February 2013 interview with the JAB. The conversation finds them between iconic albums, Small Town Family Dream (2012) and Front Row Seat (2015). These are two very different projects, the second of which was inspired by a very dark time in the lead singer's life.

During this talk, however, everything is roses: Abbott and his bandmates play a trivia game before diving into what they've been up to, and finally, why Kacey Musgraves is set to be (at the time) country music's next great female superstar.

"I can’t wait to see her win all these awards she’s nominated for. I can’t wait to see her headlining tours. I can’t wait for our band to open for her band on tour," Abbott says.

Remember, this is before she released her debut album on UMG Nashville. To most of America, Musgraves — the subject of Episode 1 of the newest Taste of Country on-demand offering — was a newcomer, but here was a Texas contemporary comparing her to Loretta Lynn.

Radio Texas, Live! With Buddy Logan broadcasts from 101.5 KNUE in Tyler, Texas, and is syndicated on 16 stations in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Logan's radio career sandwiches six years spent in the U.S. Army, but since 2008 he's been as dependable of a Saturday night show as legends such as George Strait and Pat Green. Charlie Robison, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Robert Earl Keen, Jason Boland and Cory Morrow are a few artists you'll hear each week, and you can listen online.

Follow Radio Texas Live Legends on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Tune In and more for episodes every Wednesday through August. Learn what makes a true Radio Texas Live Legend.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app