John Prine Hospitalized, ‘Critical’ After Contracting the Coronavirus

Folk legend John Prine has been hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to a statement from his family, "his situation is critical."

A Sunday (March 29) tweet from the Prine family on Prine's official account reports that the singer-songwriter icon experienced "a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms" and was hospitalized on Thursday (March 26). He was intubated on Saturday evening (March 28) and is still receiving care.

"This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and support John over the years," Prine's family's statement continues. "We wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you."

Fiona Prine, John Prine's wife, revealed on March 17 that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. At the time, John Prine was tested, too, but his test came back "indeterminate;" therefore, the couple immediately isolated themselves from each other and others.

John Prine, who is 73, is at higher risk for the coronavirus because of his older age and past medical issues. In 1999, he was diagnosed with cancer and had a large area of diseased tissue removed from his neck, which caused a permanent alteration to the sound of his voice. Doctors also found cancer in his left lung in 2013, and it, too, was successfully removed. In February, he was forced to cancel tour dates after injuring his hip.

At the time she revealed her coronavirus diagnosis, Fiona Prine urged fans -- and the American public as a whole -- to stay home and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. To date, there are 122,653 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States; 2,112 people have died of the disease in the U.S. alone.

"I'm asking you to please stay at home. That's all," Prine said at the time. "The government can help, and I think they are really starting to really figure out that this is serious, this is life and death for God knows how many Americans. They can help, but, honestly, it is truly in our hands. It is up to us Americans to make an individual decision for our families and say, 'You know what? This is scary as hell. I may not get a paycheck next week. I don't know what I'm gonna do with the kids' ...

"Just stay home. Please, stay home," Prine added. "I think we'll get through this if we do it together."