Acclaimed singer-songwriter John Moreland is set to release his sixth studio album Birds in the Ceiling on July 22. The Oklahoma native has also shared "Ugly Faces," the lonesome first track from his upcoming LP.

The lead single continues the sonic soundscape found on the tracks of his 2020 record LP5. Lyrically, Moreland takes listeners on a reflective journey as he tries to sort out which memories, what's just an image his mind created, and what he could have done different in those days gone by.

"Ugly Faces" is the first single from Moreland's upcoming record Birds in the Ceiling, which was produced by Matt Pence. Additional singles and details about Birds in the Ceiling are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Until then, you can catch Moreland out on the road this summer, with dates scheduled in May through the end of September. You can find a full list of tour dates below and find additional ticketing info at Moreland's official website.

John Moreland, Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

May 7 - McAlester, Okla. - Dancing Rabbit Music Festival

July 16 - Madison, Ind. - Red Bicycle Hall

July 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. - Hi-Fi Annex *

July 22 - Newport, R.I. - Newport Folk Festival

July 23 - Woodstock, N.Y. - Levon Helm’s Studios *

July 24 - Buffalo, N.Y. - Iron Works *

July 26 - Toronto, Ont. - Horseshoe Tavern *

July 28 - Cleveland, Ohio - Beachland Ballroom *

July 30 - St Louis, Mo. - Open Highway Music Festival

Aug. 11 - Santa Fe, N.M. - Tumbleroot Brewing +

Aug. 13 - Tucson, Ariz. - 191 Toole +

Aug. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Musical Instrument Museum +

Aug. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Teragram Ballroom +

Aug. 17 - Felton, Calif. - Felton Music Hall +

Aug. 18 - San Francisco, Calif - The Independent + (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 20 - Portland, Ore. - Doug Fir Lounge +

Aug. 21 - Seattle, Wash. - Tractor Tavern + (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 22 - Seattle, Wash. - Tractor Tavern + (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 24 - Bozeman, Mont. - Live from the Divide +

Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah - The Commonwealth Room +

Aug. 27 - Denver, Colo. - Bluebird Theater +

Aug. 28 - Fort Collins, Colo. - The Armory + (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 29 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Lulu’s Downstairs +

Sept. 30 - Arnoldsville, Ga. - Wildwood Revival

* w/ The Dead Tongues

+ w/ S.G. Goodman

