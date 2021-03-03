Folk-rock singer-songwriter John Hiatt has teamed up with bluegrass great Jerry Douglas and his band for a brand-new album, Leftover Feelings. Recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio B, the record is due out on May 21.

Douglas produced Leftover Feelings, which a press release describes as "a meeting of two American music giants in a legendary setting ... [that's] neither a bluegrass album nor a return to Hiatt’s 1980s days with slide guitar greats Ry Cooder and Sonny Landreth." "Deep and true" grooves and "empathetic musicianship nudges" combine with Hiatt's "delightful internal rhyme and sly aggression" to create 11 "startlingly vulnerable" new songs.

A full tracklist for Leftover Feelings, as well as additional album details, is available below. In advance of its release, Hiatt and company have shared "All the Lilacs in Ohio" via a video directed by Lagan Sebert and Ted Roach:

"[When I walked into RCA Studio B], I was immediately taken back to 1970, when I got to Nashville," says Hiatt in a press release. Back then, he lived in a cheap room close to the studio, on 16th Avenue.

"You can’t not be aware of the records that were made there … Elvis, the Everly Brothers, Waylon Jennings doing "Only Daddy That’ll Walk the Line" ...," Hiatt muses. "But that history wasn’t intimidating, because it’s such a comfortable place to make music."

Hiatt's last album, The Eclipse Sessions, arrived in 2018. Leftover Feelings will be released digitally and on CD and vinyl. A standard black vinyl version; a clear-and-black, autographed vinyl version (limited to 750 copies, available at Barnes & Noble); a blue marble vinyl version (limited to 2,000 copies, available through independent record stores); and a gold marble vinyl version (limited to 700 copies, via New West Records) will all be available.

New West Records

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band, Leftover Feelings Tracklist:

1. "Long Black Electric Cadillac"

2. "Mississippi Phone Booth"

3. "The Music Is Hot"

4. "All the Lilacs in Ohio"

5. "I’m in Asheville"

6. "Light of the Burning Sun"

7. "Little Goodnight"

8. "Buddy Boy"

9. "Changes in My Mind"

10. "Keen Rambler"

11. "Sweet Dream"

