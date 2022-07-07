Jim Lauderdale Announces New Album, Shares Rollicking ‘That Kind of Life (That Kind of Day)’ [LISTEN]

Just days after being announced as one of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame's 2022 inductees, accomplished singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is ready to share some new music.

The influential country artist is gearing up to release a brand new album, Game Changer, on Aug. 26. He's giving fans a sneak preview of the project with the record's lead single "That Kind of Life (That Kind of Day)," which he released today (July 7).

The infectious tune finds Lauderdale spreading a message of hope, determination and joy. Alongside rolling electric guitar and lyrics tailor-made to sing along with, he reminds us that those light and blissful moments in life are always worth the wait — even if you have to trod through some tough times in the process.

“For some reason, the first line — ‘When a baby tastes a little bit of sunshine, kicks their legs and bounces up and down, Grins and laughs and everything is so fine, We wanna keep em’ that way for a while’ — just tumbled out, I wasn’t really sure where it was going but that image popped into my head and I went with it," Lauderdale says in a statement. "The rest of the verses followed and Lauderdale topped it all off with a call-to-action of sorts in the chorus. The resulting tune is a breezy, windows-down country journey, willing listeners to have that kind of feeling 'Where things will go a little more their way.'"

Take a listen to "That Kind of Life (That Kind of Day)" below:

Co-produced by Lauderdale and Jay Weaver, Game Changer shows off the multitude of talents that have cemented the North Carolina native as a pivotal force in country and Americana. The project shows finds Lauderdale exploring a multitude of emotions and experiences, from life's soaring highs to its darkest lows.

"There's a mixture on this record of uplifting songs and, at the same time, songs of heartbreak and despair—because that's part of life as well," Lauderdale explains. "In the country song world especially, that's always been part of it. That’s real life."

Lauderdale will spend much of the coming months on the road in support of Game Changer, including an album release show at Nashville's 3rd and Lindsley on Aug. 31, and appearances at multiple music festivals, including AmericanaFest 2022 and Outlaw Country West 2022. You can find a full list of tour dates and additional ticketing information at Jim Lauderdale's official website.