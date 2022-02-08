Jesse Daniel may be a new voice in country music, but that doesn't mean he's one for contemporary country's hallmarks. Daniel's original music is steeped in tradition, so it only makes sense for him to cover one of the greats that he owes his debt to: Waylon Jennings.

Daniel's latest single is his rendition of Jennings' 1973 hit, "You Asked Me To," from Jennings' classic Honky Tonk Heroes. The song, which was co-written by Jennings and Billy Joe Shaver, has been famously covered by everyone from Elvis Presley to Patti LaBelle to Randy Travis. Daniel's version -- like Shannon McNally and Buddy Miller's 2021 cover -- turns the song into a duet. For his rendition, Daniel is joined by his partner and bandmate, Jodi Lyford.

Daniel brings his classic country pipes to the familiar first verse: "Long ago and far away / In my ol' common labor shoes / I turned the world all which a way / Just because you asked me to." Daniel does right by the song on his own, but the sense of devotion becomes much more palpable when he's joined by Lyford in the chorus.

Together, their voices become two halves of one whole. Lyford's gentle twang complements Daniel's depth, and the result is jubilant, good old fashioned country music fit for the honky tonk.

Daniel recently released his third full-length album Beyond These Walls, and has a busy touring schedule set for 2022 in support of the release. You can find a full list of his upcoming concert dates via his official website.

