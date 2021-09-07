WATCH: Jeremy Ivey and Margo Price’s New Duet, ‘All Kinds of Blue,’ Is a Quirky Love Song

Jeremy Ivey and Margo Price's "All Kinds of Blue" is a quirky love song. The husband-and-wife pair, both solo artists, recently released the new track, along with an accompanying music video.

"All Kinds of Blue" is a longtime favorite of Price's, who says that she once convinced Ivey to play it impromptu for John Prine. "That was a really special moment to witness," Price recalls.

"I know Jeremy's songs are quirky, but I think that’s what makes them brilliant," she adds. "I knew John would like it."

Ivey says he wrote the song — which features lines such as "If Jesus Christ were alive today, he'd probably get a face tattoo" — quickly, while trying to make Price laugh. "As I remember, I was sitting at the kitchen table, and I was calling lines out to Margo in the other room," he explains.

That wit shines through in the song's music video, which readers can watch above. The clip features footage of the two singing together and Price laughing at a visible black eye that Ivey picked up at a recent basketball game.

Ivey plans to headline his first tour this fall, an East Coast run that will feature stops in New York City, Boston, Chicago and more. In the spring of 2022, he'll accompany the Dirty Knobs and Mike Campbell for another tour that includes sets in Gainesville, Fla; Indianapolis, Ind.; Minneapolis, Minn.; and others.

Price, meanwhile, has a full tour calendar this fall and into 2022. Several dates are part of Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show.

