Jason Isbell offers up his version of Johnny Cash's rattling trucker's anthem, "All I Do Is Drive," for his contribution to the all-star, all-genre soundtrack of the new Netflix film, The Ice Road.

Originally appearing on Cash's 1974 release Ragged Old Flag, "All I Do Is Drive" shares a glimpse into the life of a long-haul trucker, set over an appropriately fast-paced, wheels-on-the-highway rhythm. For his version of the song, Isbell highlights its rock edge, but stays relatively faithful to Cash's original musical stylings and emphasis on storytelling.

"All I do is drive, drive, drive / Try to stay alive / And keep my mind on my load / Keep my eye upon the road," Isbell sings in the chorus. "I got nothin' in common with any man / Who's home every day at five / All I do is drive, drive, drive / Drive, drive, drive, drive ..."

Isbell is one of a slew of stars who contributed songs to the The Ice Road soundtrack, which is a compilation from Big Machine Label Group artists and others of varying musical backgrounds. Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce and many more represent mainstream country on the project, while Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie and John 5 come together as a new supergroup, the L.A. Rats, to record another Cash hit: "I've Been Everywhere."

The Ice Road stars Liam Neeson as a big rig ice road driver who must lead a rescue mission over a frozen ocean to rescue a crew of miners trapped in a diamond mine.

Isbell also recently announced that he'll be lending his musical talents to a Metallica tribute project called The Metallica Blacklist, which will feature more than 50 artists covering songs from the legendary metal group's 1991 self-titled debut, more commonly called The Black Album. Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Jon Pardi and Darius Rucker are other artists from the country world who contributed to the compilation.

