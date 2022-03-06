Why Jason Aldean Is Extra Nervous About Presenting at the ACM Awards

Jason Aldean is a three-time nominee at Monday night's (March 7) ACM Awards ceremony, and he's performing during the show, too. But his most nerve-wracking gig of the night might actually be his role as a presenter, Aldean told Taste of Country Nights ahead of the big show.

"I don't know if you'd necessarily call it presenting -- I'm setting an artist up to sing. I think it's the first time I've ever done that, actually," the singer says. While he's been nominated at the ACMs 31 times, and won 14 of those trophies -- including Entertainer of the Year on three occasions -- the presenting gig is new territory.

Plus, Aldean continues, he's a little nervous about the logistics.

"I know you have to read a teleprompter," he says. "If you see me up there squinting, it's because I can't see. I'm that guy on my phone with the largest font you can get, because I can't see it anymore. I need Lasik."

Squinting or not, you can catch Aldean during Monday night's show, where he's up for Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year. In all three categories, the nominated song is "If I Didn't Love You," Aldean's hit duet with Carrie Underwood.

The 2022 ACMs will take place Monday night at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium at 8 PM ET. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video, marking the first time the awards show has aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network. The two-hour program will air with no commercial breaks.

Dolly Parton will host the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2022 ACMs is on TV, with ToC on your phone!