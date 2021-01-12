Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser will share a stage to kick off 2021. The two longtime friends announced the Country Cadillac Tour on Tuesday (Jan. 12).

It's an acoustic co-headlining tour that promises much more than just songs. A press release describes something similar to a guitar pull, where each singer will share songs before and after they swap stories and toss jokes at one another.

A certain amount of irreverence is also promised during each of the 13 newly announced tour stops. Part of the tour's name comes from Houser's nickname: Cadillac.

A note adds that each date will be socially distanced and include other safety protocols. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday morning (Jan. 13) through both Johnson and Houser's websites.

A list of currently announced tour dates is below, and more shows will be added later. The 13 announced dates are focused in Texas, Alabama and Georgia, with additional dates in South Carolina and Florida. Like most artists, the two acts have kept their tour buses mostly parked since early 2020 due to the pandemic.

While now solo country stars with many hit songs, CMA Awards and Grammys between them, Johnson and Houser descended on Nashville at about the same time nearly 20 years ago, forming a personal and professional relationship that led to many shows together and at least one big hit: Trace Adkins recorded "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," a song written by the pair and Dallas Davidson, for his Songs About Me album (2005).

Since then, Johnson has become known for his song "In Color" and his dedication to traditional country music, often as performed by the originators of the genre. Houser's hits include "How Country Feels," "Runnin' Outta Moonlight" and "Like a Cowboy."

Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser's Country Cadillac Tour Dates:

Feb. 5 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s

Feb. 19-20 — Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre

Feb. 25 — Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Festival

Feb. 26-27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

March 12-13 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

March 18-19 — New Braunfels, Texas. @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

April 15 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

April 16-17 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery

Enter your number to get our free mobile app