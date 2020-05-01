Rising star Jameson Rodgers knew just who to ask when he needed a buddy to sing along with on "Cold Beer Calling My Name," his second single to hit the charts: Luke Combs.

"It's a fun, easy song, and I thought it’d be cool to have someone on it, and at the time, I was out with Luke Combs. I asked Luke if he’d like to sing on it -- I know he’s a cold beer drinker like myself -- and luckily it worked out, and I’m excited for everybody to hear it," Rodgers says of the track, which he co-wrote with Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler and Alysa Vanderheym.

Rodgers opened for Combs in 2019 on his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, wowing crowds and quickly gaining fans. His debut single "Some Girls" is currently rising on the charts. Though it remains to be seen how soon artists will be able to take the stage again in light of shutdowns due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Rodgers has plans to continue his own headlining Grew Up in the Country Tour later this year.

If you aren't familiar with Rodgers just yet, you may not realize that you have already heard some of his songs. The Mississippi-born former college baseball player might seem new to the scene, but he has already made his mark on Music City as a songwriter: Rodgers has co-written platinum-selling hits for Florida Georgia Line (the Top 10 single “Talk You Out of It”) and Chris Lane (the No. 1 hit “I Don’t Know About You”).

With its feel-good groove and uplifting lyrics, "Cold Beer Calling My Name" sounds like a surefire summer hit. Take a listen and get ready to put a little chill in your weekend.