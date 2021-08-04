Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, makes a shirtless appearance in the new music video for the remix of her song "Tequila Does." So do his two brothers.

The former model and ex-NYPD police officer recently shared a photo of himself with his brothers on the music video set on Instagram, and the family resemblance is obvious. One of McLoughlin's siblings is named K.C., and he's on Instagram, too; a press release for the video reveals the other brother is Patrick.

"When your cowgirl ropes you in for another video, you call in your brothers for backup," Brendan writes on Instagram:

The three toned McLoughlin men first appear at about 1:14 in Lambert's new video. DJ Telemitry remixed "Tequila Does," a song from Lambert's Wildcard album, for a club-friendly version of the track that now demands a little crazier of a music video.

Most of the action is around a pool party, but the brothers McLoughlin appear on a fishing dock, getting oiled up around a tub of domestic beer as Lambert sings about men who are "all hat and no cattle." Perhaps it's a bit gratuitous when one brother starts showering the other two with suds, but fans likely won't object.

A quick internet search didn't disclose K.C. McLoughlin's occupation or even where he lives, but on Instagram, he has more than 10,000 followers who take in his sporadic athletic endeavors. Long story short: There's more where that came from.

Also appearing in the "Tequila Does (Remix)" music video are Lambert's brother Luke and his husband, Marc; Lambert's friend and background singer Gwen Sebastian and her husband, Louis; country duo Tigirlily; country singer Krystal Steel; and DJ Telemitry. Reid Long directed the clip.

