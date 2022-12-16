Ian Flanigan Shares Powerful Live Performance of ‘Devil in My Hands’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Burgeoning singer-songwriter Ian Flanigan has been sober for seven years. His moving track "Devil in My Hands" revisits the complicated mix of emotions he faced at the very beginning of that new path forward.

The seasoned musician, songwriter and Season 19 finalist on The Voice is sharing a new live studio recording of the track, which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 16).

“'Devil In My Hands' is a reflection of the feeling and mindset I had when I began living a sober life,” Flanigan tells The Boot. "Recording this live video with my band means a lot to me because of all of the hard work we have done in the studio and the incredible process of making my album."

Recorded at Nashville’s famed Sound Emporium studios, the music video shows Flanigan and his bandmates backlit by a yellowish toned light, seemingly symbolizing the dichotomy that comes when one finds themselves bathing in the sunshine after far too many clouds.

Luckily, those clouds find themselves firmly behind Flanigan these days, as the former member of "Team Blake" has spent the past two years making huge strides both personally and professionally.

The beaming baritone has found himself sharing the stage with the likes of Trace Adkins and Chris Janson, has watched his single “Grow Up," featuring vocals from Blake Shelton, score over 3 million streams to date. In September, he released his debut record Strong via Reviver Music, which features 11 impressive tracks, inclduing "Devil in My Hands."

