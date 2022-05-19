Harper Grae Grapples With Longing in ‘Dying on the Vine’ [LISTEN]

Emerging country artist Harper Grae yearns for a love that's just out of reach on her new track "Dying on the Vine."

The tale of intense yearning finds Grae struggling to follow her grandfather’s advice. "Granddaddy told me if you love them let them go," she sings. "And if they come back it was meant to be."

Laden with banjo and fiddle, "Dying on the Vine" flirts with traditional bluegrass, creating a sound reminiscent of early Taylor Swift with a hint of Deana Carter's smoky vocals. Through reflective lyrics, Grae assures the object of her affection that she’ll wait patiently for them, however long it takes.

“It doesn’t matter what you do / The more you love / The more you lose,” she proclaims. There’s no resolution here, leaving interpretation up to the listener. But listeners may be surprised to learn the inspiration behind the track isn't quite as obvious as it seems.

“I went into this particular song-write very pregnant, very hot from the heat and very much wanting a glass of wine - I came up with the phrase for the song 'dying on the vine' because that is what I felt like,” Grae recently told Hollywood Life . “So most people will hear this song and think it is about a relationship that was ending but really it is about a very pregnant lady wanting a big glass of wine."

Take a listen to "Dying on the Vine" below:

"Dying on the Vine" is the lead single from Grae's latest EP Confessions of a Good Southern Lady, which was released on May 13. It's her first full-length release since 2017's Break Your Crowns, and marks a new chapter for the singer-songwriter. Her latest EP honestly explores the transformative events she experienced as a LGBTQ woman in her young adult years, including her emotional journey into motherhood.

“Confessions of a Good Southern Lady is my personal diary kept in my late teens and early twenties, turned into a collection of songs,” Grae said in a statement. “As an artist who writes from my personal experiences, I felt it was the right time to shine a light on this chapter of my journey because in full transparency, this decade was the most transformative, yet heart shattering years of my life."

Harper Grae, Confessions of a Good Southern Lady EP Track List:

1. "Devil Worship"

2. "I Like Ya Like That"

3. "The Joker"

4. "Diggin'"

5. "Dying on the Vine"

6. "I Think About You"

7. "Dead to Me"