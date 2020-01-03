While many know Hardy best for his anthemic, loud-and-proud country bangers, the singer waxes contemplative in his new single, "One Beer." The final track on his September 2019 release, Hixtape Vol. 1., "One Beer" shares the story of how just one beer can bring two people together, leading to an unplanned pregnancy and -- despite some ups and downs -- eventually turning them into a happy family.

Like all the other songs on Hixtape Vol. 1., "One Beer" boasts an impressive list of contributors. Co-written by Hardy, Jake Mitchell and acclaimed Nashville songwriter Hilary Lindsey, the track features the vocal talents of Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson.

Dawson and Hardy have a pretty good track record of making hits when they put their heads together: With Jordan Schmidt, the pair also co-wrote "God's Country," which became a massive hit and important career milestone for Blake Shelton after he released it as a single in 2018.

Selecting Alaina for a duet partner was presumably an easy decision for Hardy, too: Over the past few years, the "Road Less Traveled" singer has proven her unbeatable skills in the duet format. She's sung male-female duets with the likes of Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi, never failing to impress with her range and versatility as a singer.

Hardy's newest album reads like a Who's Who of country music royalty, with everyone from Joe Diffie to Keith Urban to Thomas Rhett contributing their talents to the project. A couple of Hixtape's featured artists (like Morgan Wallen and Trace Adkins) are actually returning a favor to Hardy, since he's written or co-written songs for them in the past.

"One Beer" follows Hardy's 2018 single, "Rednecker." The song will impact country radio beginning Feb. 10.