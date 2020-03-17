Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress Break a Major Country Chart Record

Country newcomers Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress have both made history on the country radio chart. Both have achieved personal milestones, landing their debut singles in the Top 10 at country radio -- but the achievement goes even further.

Barrett's single, "I Hope," and Andress' ,"More Hearts Than Mine," have each risen into the top 10 of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The chart dated March 10 marks the first time that two songs by solo country women have ranked back-to-back in the top 10 since the chart launched in 1990, according to Billboard.

The chart also includes Maren Morris' "The Bones" at No. 7, which marks the first time three solo women have simultaneously placed in the top 10 since 2012. Morris' hit already rose to the No. 1 spot for two weeks, which shows an encouraging trend in country music after years of discussion around the lack of women being represented on the charts.

Not only does the current chart reflect two women making their debuts in the chart's Top 10, but Andress and Barrett couldn't be more different in terms of their career trajectories and story-telling styles.

Barrett first made a mark on the country music scene when she placed third on American Idol's 16th season in 2018. "I Hope" was released as her debut single in 2019, and made it to No. 9 on the Country Airplay charts.

As a songwriter, Andress has penned tracks for Sam Hunt, Alicia Keys, Tori Kelly and more. She first released "More Hearts Than Mine" in 2019, and has seen the track slowly climbing up the charts in recent months. She will release her debut album, Lady Like, on March 27 and is up for Best New Artist at the 2020 ACM Awards.