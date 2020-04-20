Gabby Barrett Enlists Charlie Puth for Edgy ‘I Hope’ Remix [LISTEN]

Gabby Barrett calls on pop singer Charlie Puth for a sharp revision of her country hit "I Hope." Known for such hits as "How Long," "Attention" and "We Don't Talk Anymore," among others, pop songwriter and producer Puth adds a new element to the edgy song, resulting in a slick reimagination that sees the breakup from both sides of the equation.

Barrett takes on the first verse and chorus that set the stage for a breakup that resulted from her partner's unfaithfulness, the singer then wishing that same fate upon him. Puth adds his own flavor on a new, self-penned verse where he dishes out his own revenge, hoping that she stays up all night waiting for a call from an ex and that they resolve their issues — only for her to get a taste of her own medicine when he cheats.

"I hope she's wilder than your wildest dreams / She's everything you're ever gonna need / And then I hope she cheats / Like you did on me," Barrett sings in the final chorus with background vocals from Puth.

The idea for the collaboration arose after Puth gave Barrett a shoutout on his Instagram story, praising the song. "With Charlie being on this track, it changes the perspective of the song. When I wrote it I was writing from a woman’s perspective, and so with him being on it, it kind of shows the men’s perspective too. That both sides get cheated on and it’s not just a one-sided thing,” Barrett explains.

“I fell in love with the song when I first heard it," adds Puth. "And to be able to reimagine it with Gabby and the writers and producers and take it to a new place, is really exciting."

Barrett's solo version of "I Hope" is currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The duet will be featured on the American Idol finalist's upcoming debut album.

