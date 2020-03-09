Florida Georgia Line Create Wishlist for Fans to Fulfill Tennessee Tornado Victims’ Needs

In the early morning hours of March 3, a tornado-producing storm cell ripped through Middle Tennessee, devastating Nashville, Cookeville and both cities' surrounding counties. Buildings were leveled, families displaced and 24 people lost their lives in the storm. Now, Florida Georgia Line are doing their part to help those affected.

The country duo has joined forces with TEDxNashville and relief organization Hands On Nashville to create an Amazon registry of items needed to help recovery efforts. The list is updated daily and currently includes items such as wheelbarrows, infant formula, tarps and trash cans.

"Thank you for opening your heart to Nashville. We are #NashvilleStrong," a statement from the band reads.

Over the past six days, country artists have come together to help recovery efforts. Dozens of country artists joined CMT, the American Red Cross and Nashville's WSMV-TV for a telethon to raise money for tornado victims. Loretta Lynn is offering discounted accommodations at her nearby ranch for those displaced by the storms. Garth Brooks also took a moment to pay tribute to tornado victims while accepting the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on March 5.

Kacey Musgraves, Dierks Bentley, Mitchell Tenpenny, Michael Ray, Chris Young, Dan + Shay and many more artists also found ways to help Middle Tennessee during the crisis.

On Monday, (March 9), Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and more will also perform a sold-out benefit concert, with all proceeds benefitting tornado victims. If you are looking for ways to help Middle Tennessee tornado victims, here's a list of ways you can donate funds, goods and join volunteer efforts.