Florida Georgia Line played the final show on their concert itinerary on Wednesday night (Aug. 31), and they ended the performance with an emotional thank you to their fans for their years of support.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shared the stage for one final time at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday night, and in an audience-shot video from TMZ, they paused the show before the final song of the evening to thank fans for a decade-long ride that saw them go from unknowns to genre-changing superstars.

"You've enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping somebody'll show up to listen," Hubbard tells fans in the clip. "So, thank you guys, man; it really, really means the world to us."

He goes on to call the night "the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us," adding that both he and Kelley are excited about what's ahead for each of them.

Hubbard and Kelley then lead the crowd in a singalong of "H.O.L.Y." before they close with "Cruise," the song that launched them to overnight superstardom in 2012.

Breakup rumors dogged Florida Georgia Line during their downtime from the pandemic, when it became clear they held vastly different views on several sensitive sociopolitical topics. The duo confirmed they were "taking a break" for the first time publicly in an interview with People during the opening of their new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Feb. 6.

"I think 'taking a break' is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up," Hubbard told People after a year in which both he and Kelley had first released solo work. Hubbard teamed with Tim McGraw in early 2021 for a duet titled "Undivided," while Kelley put out a solo project, Sunshine State of Mind, and booked a solo tour.

Hubbard is slated to release his full-length debut solo album on Jan. 27, 2023. He teased fans with a six-track project titled Dancin' in the Country, which he released on Aug. 19. That music dropped in advance of his upcoming solo tour, which finds him supporting Keith Urban on the Fall 2022 leg of his ongoing 2022 the Speed of Now Tour.

