Tyler Hubbard Announces ‘5 Foot 9,’ the First Taste of New Solo Project

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard has announced his first solo single, "5 Foot 9." The song will be released to fans on May 20, and it will impact radio on May 23.

Hubbard shared the news on social media with a brief video showing a blank white canvas in a field. The title and release date of the song soon appeared on the canvas, while a quick clip of the song's intro played.

The country star teased the release earlier in the week in a separate post, sharing the same audio clip of the song, which features quick guitar picking and ambient voices.

"I can’t wait to show y’all what I’ve been working on," he notes.

Many of Hubbard's fellow artists shared their excitement for the new release in the comments, with Russell Dickerson writing, "SMASHES ON SMASHES!!!!" Jake Owen also wrote, "Come on with it," and Breland commented, "Smash."

"5 Foot 9" was co-written by Hubbard, The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill. Hubbard co-produced the track with Jordan Schmidt. The song serves as the lead-off single from the FGL star's yet-to-be-announced solo project.

"Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist," Hubbard shares in a press release. "It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I’m excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career."

Hubbard's new solo career comes after he and Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley announced a "break" earlier this year. Kelley has already offered his first solo project, releasing his album, Sunshine State of Mind, in June of 2021. And while Hubbard has released songs without Kelley, including a duet with Tim McGraw called "Undivided," "5 Foot 9" marks his first official solo radio single.

The duo's official break will begin after they conclude their summer tour dates, of which there are only seven left. Kelley recently told Florida's 99.5 QYK that if fans wish to see the duo in concert, they should do it this summer.

“We’ve got, I think at this point, 10 or 11 more shows this year,” Kelley says (quote via CMT.com). “We’re taking a break after that, so if you want to see us, this is the year to do it.”

"At the end of the day, we’re brothers, so we’ll always have each other‘s back and support, and that’s what it should be," he adds.