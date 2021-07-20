Erin Enderlin puts a lighthearted spin on a timeless message of self-acceptance with her newest song, "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey," a track that points out that there's no point in trying to please everybody you meet.

"I'd rather be somebody's shot of whiskey / Somebody's rough around the edge / At least I can sleep well tonight / 'Cause I stand behind the words I said," Enderlin sings in the song's harmony-laden chorus. "... I'd rather be somebody's shot of whiskey / Than everybody's cup of tea."

The quippy title line was the inspiration for the song, Enderlin explains. "I got the idea from a T-shirt that said, 'I'd rather be somebody's shot of whiskey than everybody's cup of tea' that just captured the way I'm feeling these days," she shares.

"All I want to do is make music I love -- preferably with a bunch of fiddle and steel -- and be myself," Enderlin continues. "I'm a 39-year-old woman singing old-school country story-songs, finding my people and loving every minute of it."

"Somebody's Shot of Whiskey" follows the release of Enderlin's late-2019 studio album, Faulkner County, which was the culmination of a year-long, experimental EP project that found the singer-songwriter delving deep into her love of writing from different characters' perspectives.

Offstage, the rising performer has also amassed plenty of bona fide country cred writing songs for acts such as Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Bryan and Terri Clark. In the weeks ahead, Enderlin will likely bring "Somebody's Shot of Whiskey" to the stage as she joins Tanya Tucker on the road for select dates on the 2021 CMT Next Women of Country Tour.

