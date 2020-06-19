Erin Enderlin's newly released "Fishin' in the Dark" cover takes her back. The singer-songwriter has been playing the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band classic for years.

""Fishin’ in the Dark" is a song I played in my high school dorm with my classmates, singing along over cheap pizza, all the way to the bars on Broadway in Nashville, for tourists enjoying a cold beer on Thursday night," Enderlin explains in a statement. "It’s always brought a smile to my face, always been one of my go-to feel-good songs. I think we could all use a little more of that right now."

A No. 1 single for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band following its release in 1987, "Fishin' in the Dark" was written by Wendy Waldman and Jim Photoglo. The band's Jeff Hanna plays guitar on Enderlin's version of the song.

"I’ve known Jeff several years now, and I was always a huge fan of his work and love for the history of country music -- but having gotten to know him, he is just one of the coolest people -- such great creative energy," Enderlin says. "It was truly amazing to have him be a part of it, and definitely something I’ll never forget."

Enderlin co-produced her version of "Fishin' in the Dark" with Alex Kline. The track also features, among others, 2019 CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor on fiddle.

The writer of songs for Alan Jackson ("Monday Morning Church"), Lee Ann Womack ("Last Call"), Luke Bryan ("You Don't Know Jack") and many more, Enderlin has earned acclaim for both her work as a tunesmith and her solo projects, 2017's Whiskeytown Crier and 2019's Faulkner County. The Arkansas native is the most-awarded Arkansas Country Music Awards recipient to date.

