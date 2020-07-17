Eric Church's "Stick That in Your Country Song" music video takes fans inside his mountain studio. The new clip was filmed while the country superstar and his band recorded his latest single earlier this year.

In January, Church and his crew recorded 28 songs over 28 days, at an old restaurant in the mountains of North Carolina that they turned into a studio for the occasion. The footage in the "Stick That in Your Country Song" video shows the singer, backup singer Joanna Cotten and his band laying down the driving track, the passion in the room palpable throughout.

Collaborator Jeffrey Steele brought "Stick That in Your Country Song" to Church during that month-long retreat. He'd co-written it with Davis Naish back in 2015.

"It really became almost a harbinger of things that were to come ... and as real as the song was to me then, it became a hundred times more real as time continued to evolve," Church says of the track. "That's rare. I've only had that happen maybe a time or two. And it just felt like I was meant to cut the song and to sing the song, and that's the reason it's the first single.

"It felt like it was the right song for the right moment in time," Church adds. "And I'm proud of the job we did on it."

"Stick That in Your Country Song" is Church's first single from his next album, the details of which have yet to be announced; the project will be his first since 2018's Desperate Man. Previously, the megastar has teased that his four weeks of recording yielded enough material for a double album, at least.

"[My new single, "Stick That in Your Country Song"] is a great first stick point to what is gonna be a lot of music and is gonna be a very long process," Church hints. "I don't wanna go very much into that, but it's the most special project of my career, and we're gonna treat it that way."