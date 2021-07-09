Rocking guitars and upright saloon piano riffs set up Eric Church’s nostalgic new song about young love, “Heart on Fire.” With a jangly, John Mellencamp-esque, organic-feeling drive, the song tells a heartfelt story that sounds like a good time.

The narrator recalls the small details, from driving an old truck down a bumpy road to what he’s listening to on the radio while looking at the girl in the passenger seat. He goes on to admit that he doesn’t have a thought that doesn’t come back to her, and that he’d go back if he could.

The deceptively feel-good song is actually more of a regretful look back at what has been lost. However, he does give credit where credit is due, giving the girl recognition for "soaking my soul in gas and setting my heart on fire."

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year worked with his longtime producer, Jay Joyce, on "Heart on Fire." Joanna Cotten is featured on the track singing background vocals, and Church’s touring band also performs.

The Chief wrote the passionate song about burning desire and deep regret by himself. It appears on Church's Heart project, which he recorded during an early-2020 retreat to his home state of North Carolina.

Eric Church’s “Heart on Fire” Lyrics:

Roosevelt Road was too rough for my old truck / Yeah, she'd shake and she'd shimmy like Elvis singin' "All Shook Up" / But you can't blame a boy for going drivin' like you stole it fast / With your window down, brown hair blowin', look at me like that ...

A turned-up radio, but the static was heavy / Couldn't make out any words but "Take me to the levee" / That look on your face was full of wild desire / Soakin' my soul in gas and settin' my heart on fire / Heart on fire / Heart on fire / Heart on fire ...

I don't have a single second thought that doesn't have you in it / To feel those flames again, I'd go back in a New York minute (New York minute) / I miss the freedom of you dancing on the bow of your daddy's old boat / When my spirit starts sinkin', that picture always makes it float ...

We weren't old enough to drink but we damn sure did it / Hat turned backward, singin' "Paradise City" / That look on your face was full of young desire / Soakin' my soul in gas and settin' my heart on fire / Heart on fire ...

A turned-up radio, but the static was heavy / Couldn't make out any words but "Take me to the levee" / That look on your face was full of wild desire ...

Heart on fire / Heart on fire / Heart on fire / Heart on fire, fire, fire / Heart on fire / Heart, heart on fire / My heart, my heart on fire / My heart on, heart on fire ...

Roosevelt Road was too rough for my old truck / Yeah, she'd shake and she'd shimmy like Elvis singin' "All Shook Up" / Heart on fire / Heart on fire / Heart on fire ...

