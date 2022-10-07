Emily Ann Roberts Celebrates the Small Things in Sunny New Single ‘Whole Lotta Little’ [Listen]

Emily Ann Roberts Celebrates the Small Things in Sunny New Single &#8216;Whole Lotta Little&#8217; [Listen]

Summer Simmons

Emily Ann Roberts is back with her first new music in two years.

Released today (Oct. 7), "Whole Lotta Little" is a spirited, uplifting ode to the simple things in life. Penned by Roberts, Trent Willmon and Jeremy Spillman, the boot-scootin' track reminds us to celebrate the small successes and little moments that bring joy to everyday life.

"I wrote 'Whole Lotta Little' after getting married and moving into my first home with my husband. It was a 900 square feet apartment but it felt like a castle to me because it was ours," Roberts says. "A lot of times in life we think the big flashy things will make us happy but the biggest blessings in my life are the little ones. I'm big on the little things and living a simple life and I hope this song makes other people appreciate the little things in their life too."

Sonically, the blissful tune gives a nod to the native bluegrass and traditional country music that has heavily influenced the East Tennessee native since her youth.

"From the fiddle to the lyrics, this song is country through and through," Roberts notes. "It sounds like the mountain music I was raised on and takes me back there every time I sing it."

Listen to "Whole Lotta Little" below:

Roberts first emerged onto the country music scene as the runner-up from Season Nine of NBC's The Voice, where she earned a coveted spot on Blake Shelton's team. Since her time on the show, she's stayed busy out on the road, often performing on the Grand Ole Opry and as support for other major country acts, including Shelton and Reba McEntire.

A full list of Roberts' upcoming tour dates can be found below. Additional ticketing information is available at her official website.

Emily Ann Roberts' 2022 Tour Dates:

Oct. 8 - Groveland, Fla. @ Backyard Tour
Oct. 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Whiskey Jam
Oct. 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Grand Ole Opry
Oct. 14 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Horse Haven of Tennessee Fundraiser
Oct. 20 - Pigeon Forge, Tenn. @ Dollywood
Nov. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Skydeck on Broadway (with David Nail)
Nov. 4 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland
Nov. 5 - Burlington, N.C. @ Backyard Tour
Nov. 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ Ole Red
Nov. 12 - Lehigh Acres, Fla. @ Backyard Tour
Nov. 19 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Winnebago County Fair
Dec. 9 - Wise, Va. @ Zion Family Ministries
Dec. 10 -  Bluefield, Wis. @ Historic Granada Theater
Dec. 11 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Redemption Church

