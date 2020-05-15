Easton Corbin offers a summertime jam with his new single, "Turn Up." The country singer offers listeners a perky country beat of lively steel guitar and banjo as he paints the image of a picturesque countryside party: Jack Daniels and Conway Twitty are invited, and the moon is shining bright overhead.

In "Turn Up," co-written by Corbin, Jessi Alexander and Wade Kirby, the singer calls on fans to put the stress of the work week behind them. "Let's turn up that riverbank dirt road / I'll turn up the country boy charm / Turn up that Lynchburg let go / Maybe you'll turn up in my arms ...

"Maybe turn up a little Conway Twitty / We might just turn up in love / Let's point this Chevy out of this city, and when we get far enough / Girl, we gonna turn up," Corbin beckons.

“Right now, there are a lot of negatives in the world, and people are clinging to their TV and phone more than ever. This song is all about shutting out all of the noise, stepping away to unplug and learning to turn up the music for a good time," Corbin describes in a press release.

"Turn Up" is Corbin's first single since 2019's "Somebody's Gotta Be Country."

In April, Corbin celebrated the 10th anniversary of his 2010 debut single, "A Little More Country Than That," reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. That song earned the singer the distinction of being the first solo male artist in seven years to have a debut single hit No. 1; prior to Corbin, the last person to achieve that feat was Dierks Bentley, in 2003, with "What Was I Thinkin.'" Corbin was also the first act in the genre to have a debut No. 1 single since Zac Brown Band, with their 2008 hit "Chicken Fried."