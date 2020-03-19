Even Earl Dibbles Jr. is quarantining in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). In a new video, Granger Smith's alter-ego shares some rather unusual safety measures to avoid contracting the disease or giving it to others.

Some of Dibbles' safety tips including washing your hands (with Coors Light and grass), avoiding artificials flavors (in chewing tobacco, that is), limiting time on social media (actually, this one seems okay) and booby-trapping your home with rusty game traps (this one definitely doesn't). Although we don't recommend actually taking his tips -- use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's safety tips and information instead -- the video is certainly a great way to brighten your day.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 214,000 cases of the disease and 8,733 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 18. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 7,038 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 97 deaths as of March 18.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates.

A number of artists are performing virtual shows while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed. On Monday night (March 16), Keith Urban played a mini-live set from his warehouse, while Luke Combs offered a short set on Tuesday night (March 17).