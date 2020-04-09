Dustin Lynch is red-hot in just about every way right now, including literally in his new "Momma's House" music video. Not only is he continuing to receive wild acclaim for his current album Tullahoma, the Tennessee native now has a scorching video for one of the hottest songs on the album.

Directed by Mason Dixon, the "Momma's House" music video was filmed in Lafayette, Tenn., and shows a sexy-looking Lynch walking around town as things ignite around him. From mailboxes to guitars to dart boards, everything seems to go in flames at some point.

However, toward the end of the song, everything that once was on fire ends up being extinguished magically, pushing Lynch to leave the bar he was in and go visit his … mama's house.

"All the love stories that were successful in my life happened in high school in that small town kind of setting," Lynch shares in a press release about the video, which readers can watch above. The song was written by Dylan Schneider, Michael Lotten, Rodney Clawson and Justin Wilson.

"And that's who you married and that's who you had a family with, so "Momma's House" really takes me back to those times," Lynch says.

“I've been that guy before where I've just wanted to rip everything apart, but you know what I realized," he adds, "Is that lyrics to songs mean a whole lot more once you've been broken up with. All the sudden that John Mayer record means a little something different you know back in the day. That's kinda what I clung onto. But pretty much every song that would come on the radio, it kinda felt different. You know I look at it differently because my world was crushed."