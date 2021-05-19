Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane splash into summertime on their new track "Tequila on a Boat."

Penned by Hillary Lindsey, Justin Ebach and Matt Alderman, the summer party anthem is carried by a feel-good beat and has sunny lyrics to match. Lynch and Lane break down the elements of their perfect summer boat day in the track's chorus.

"Tequila on a boat, a boat on a lake / A lake on fire and the tans ain't fake / A girl with a smile smiling at me / Me with my eyes on her in the heat," the sing. "Yeah, God's taking care of the weather (woo) / Life don't get much better."

For Lynch, "Tequila on a Boat" brings up his own good-time memories: “I love being on the water," says the singer in a press statement.

"There’s just something that’s grounding to me, and I’ve made so many memories over the years with great friends, being on a boat and just doing life together," he adds. "[I'm] pumped one of those buddies, Chris Lane, could join me for this song and bring even more of a party to it."

"Tequila on a Boat" marks the start of a busy summer for Lynch. The "Small Town Boy" singer is set to take over the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 3-6) for the Dustin Lynch Pool Situation experience. He'll host specially curated parties and perform a headlining show, joined throughout the weekend by Jordan Davis and Hardy.

"Tequila on a Boat" follows Lynch's latest single, "Thinking 'Bout You," which features MacKenzie Porter.