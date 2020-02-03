While in Miami, Fla., for the Super Bowl, pop star Demi Lovato hopped onstage with country duo Dan + Shay. Together, the two acts performed Dan + Shay's hit "Speechless" during a pre-Super Bowl concert.

Readers can press play above to watch Dan + Shay and Lovato's performance. The country duo's set was part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest, which also featured Maroon 5, Guns N' Roses, DJ Khaled and more, on Saturday night (Feb. 1).

Dan + Shay's decision to bring Lovato onstage for their Grammy-winning song appears to have been an impromptu one: The duo's manager, Scooter Braun, shared a clip of the three singers backstage before the show, explaining that Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Lovato "started talking music and this happened backstage which led to an amazing surprise on stage."

Lovato was in Miami to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday (Feb. 2). The high-profile moment was her second of the week, following a rendition of her new song "Anyone" at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. Both performances were among Lovato's first since a drug overdose in late July of 2018 and a reported rehab stay.

In early March, Dan + Shay will launch an arena tour, beginning with two stops in Nashville, Tenn. The trek is scheduled to run through mid-April, and then pick back up in mid-September and run through the end of October.