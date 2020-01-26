Dan + Shay Win Best Country Duo / Group Performance at 2020 Grammy Awards

Country duo Dan + Shay won Best Country Duo / Group Performance for "Speechless" at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 26). The sentimental love song was written by the duo, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, along with Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz and appears on their self-titled album, which was produced by Smyers and Scott Hendricks and released in 2018.

Smyers, wearing a hot pink suit, and Mooney, in a sparkling silver jacket, took the stage to accept the award. Smyers called it "one of the coolest moments ever" and thanked his wife in the audience. Mooney also thanked his wife, who wasn't in attendance as she's pregnant with their second child.

"Speechless" was accompanied by a music video that features footage from both Smyers and Mooney's actual weddings. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts and was later certified gold by RIAA. The song was also nominated for Best Country Song this year.

Other songs nominated in the Best Country Duo / Group Performance category were "Brand New Man" by Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs, "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" by Brothers Osborne, "The Daughters" by Little Big Town and "Common" by the Highwomen bandmates Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile.