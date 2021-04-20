Miranda Lambert and Brandi Carlile — and their moms — are both featured in rock star Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia's new TV series, From Cradle to Stage. The show examines the relationships between several musicians and their mothers.

"Sometimes you just need your mom," admits Lambert in the trailer for the series. Later in the clip, the country star can be seen laughing, a bit embarrassed, as her mother, Bev Lambert, tells a story from the singer's childhood.

"She's been there every step of the way," Carlile later says of her mama, Teresa Carlile, who is also shown with her Grammy-winning daughter in the short ad.

In addition to Lambert and Carlile, From Cradle to Stage will also feature Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and his mother Christene Reynolds, hip-hop and R&B artist and producer Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams, rocker Tom Morello and Mary Morello, and Rush's Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib.

From Cradle to Stage is based on Virginia Hanlon Grohl's 2017 book, also titled From Cradle to Stage: Stories From the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. Grohl — formerly of Nirvana and now of the Foo Fighters — and his mother hit the road together for the series, interviewing the artists and their mothers at home.

"I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” says Grohl (quote via Deadline). "Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend."

"It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life," he adds. "For without them, there would be no music."

From Cradle to Stage will premiere on Paramount+ on May 6. New episodes will roll out weekly, one at a time, with Lambert's episode set for May 20 and Carlile's due out on May 27. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

