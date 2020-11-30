For the 2020 CMA Country Christmas special, Darius Rucker teamed up with violinist Lindsey Stirling to perform the traditional holiday Christmas carol "What Child Is This." Their performance will be part of the annual holiday broadcast on Monday night (Nov. 30), but before the show airs, the two artists dropped their holiday collaboration as a digital single.

It's not the first time that Stirling has released a violin-focused version of the Christmas classic: She included an instrumental-only recording of the track on her 2017 holiday album, Warmest in the Winter. While Stirling is more associated with genres like electronic music and dubstep, she's also no stranger to CMA Country Christmas, as the 2020 broadcast marks her third year participating in the annual special.

"I was so excited to be a part of the CMA Country Christmas again this year. Every year, they give me an amazing chance to sparkle in their spectacular show," Stirling notes. "This year was extra special since I got to collaborate with the amazing Darius Rucker."

This year's CMA Country Christmas special will air at 9PM ET on ABC. Rucker and Stirling's performance of "What Child Is This" is one of a number of exciting offerings to be featured during the show. Gabby Barrett, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini and Lady A are just a few of the acts contributing performances; Thomas Rhett will host the show for the first time this year, alongside his wife, Lauren Akins.