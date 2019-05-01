Dan + Shay and pop singer Tori Kelly re-imagined the country duo's hit "Speechless" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Together, the trio of artists offered a pitch-perfect rendition of the song from Dan + Shay's 2018 self-titled album.

Shay Mooney and Kelly traded off lead vocals on "Speechless," their voices blending together harmoniously throughout. Dan Smyers, meanwhile, accompanied the pair on acoustic guitar.

Throughout Dan + Shay and Kelly's performance, numerous stars could be seen grooving along in the audience. At the end, Kelly pointed to the pair of country stars, mouthing "I love them!" to the camera.

Dan + Shay are the most-nominated country act at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. This year, they earned nominations for Top Duo / Group, the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo / Group, Top Country Album and Top Country Song (twice!) -- seven nods in total.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are one of only three country artists nominated in all-genre categories, and they're nominated in almost every country-specific category as well. Rapper Cardi B is the most-nominated artist at the 2019 BBMAs, with 21 nods to her name.

Nominees and winners at the Billboard Music Awards are selected based on their performance on the Billboard charts. According to Billboard, the process takes into account "key interactions with music fans, as well as album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, [as] tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound." A complete list of nominees is available at BillboardMusicAwards.com.