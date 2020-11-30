Dan + Shay's families are the real stars of the video for their original Christmas song "Take Me Home for Christmas." The clip is a callback to the days of classic holiday specials.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are set in front of a makeshift studio audience as the curtain opens with the most adorable introduction from Mooney's 3-year-old son Asher. "Ladies and gentlemen, Dan and Shay," he announces with a smile on his face, the camera zooming in on Mooney's silhouette singing inside his portion of the brick house set.

Mooney and bandmate Smyers then make their way onto the steps of the dual home, Smyers with a guitar in hand as they sing the banjo-laden Christmas bop amidst sparkling lights and fake snow blowing all around. The two later step into a pair of Santa costumes, Mooney putting gifts under the tree for his wife Hannah, Asher and their 9-month-old son Ames while Smyers lays gifts down for his wife Abby and their three pups, Chief, Joy and Ghost.

As the two families joyfully make their way to their respective porches, the duo sings," Baby, won't you take me home for Christmas? / Show me 'round your town / Take me where you used to watch the snow come down / Honor your traditions / I wanna know 'em all / You'll check every box off of my list / If you take me home for Christmas."

As soon as the curtain closes, it opens back up to reveal a new scene: Smyers is poised at the piano, and Mooney is standing beside him amidst a dark snowcrest backdrop as he plays a few piano notes before the screen goes black and "To be continued ..." appears.

“It was cool to get in the holiday spirit a little early this year, because I think we could all use some extra positivity and cheer," Smyers describes of the song in a press release. "Our fans have asked for Christmas music every year, so I hope you all have as much fun listening to it as we did making it.”

Dan + Shay are pairing "Take Me Home for Christmas" with another new holiday song, "Christmas Isn't Christmas."