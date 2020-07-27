Dan + Shay are going to hang 'em up for the night in their new single, or at least they'll consider it. "I Should Probably Go to Bed" was just revealed as the track's title, and fans can expect it on Friday (July 31).

The song is the country duo's first new release since "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber hit No. 1 in January. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have been mostly silent on social media since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to move a 2020 headlining tour to 2021, although they teased that music was coming with a social message in June.

Very little is known about this new song, although in addition to sharing the title and single cover art for "I Should Probably Go to Bed" on Monday (July 27), the singers revealed a promotional video that could be part of an upcoming music video. The 30-second teaser doesn't include any music but finds a group of people stuck in traffic, looking off into the distance. The clip looks to be set in '70s America.

Dan + Shay are riding a hot streak at country radio with seven straight No. 1 hits from three very successful albums. Their most recent album is their 2018 self-titled project, which produced a Grammy-winning song in "Speechless" and an ACM Award-winning song in "Tequila." "10,000 Hours" and "I Should Probably Go to Bed" figure to be from a new project, originally thought to be released in 2020.

On Twitter and Instagram, Dan + Shay have put a yellow square as their profile image. There is also a link to IShouldProbablyGoToBed.com which redirects to their official website where fans can pre-order the song.