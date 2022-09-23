Dalton Dover Celebrates the Small Things in Sunny New Single ‘Damn Good Life’ [LISTEN]

Dalton Dover is savoring every moment in his uplifting new single "Damn Good Life."

Out today (Sept. 23), the 23-year-old Georgia native co-wrote his latest release Alex Maxwell and Jaxson Free. The track is an infectious and much-needed reminder to celebrate the little things in life while you still have the chance.

“I wanted to write a song that makes people smile. There are plenty of drinkin’ songs, and there are plenty of love songs, but not enough feel-good songs,” Dover says. “When Alex, Jaxson and I sat down, we were having a great day and ‘Damn Good Life’ basically wrote itself. It’s a reminder not to take all the little things for granted in life.”

Take a listen to "Damn Good Life" below:

Dalton has plenty to celebrate right now. Last month, he was surprised by Blake Shelton with an invitation to make his debut on the Grand Ole Opry. Before he takes the stage for that career-defining performance on Dec. 3, he'll join Priscilla Block as support on her fall 2022 Welcome to the Block Party Tour, which kicks off Oct. 13 in Liberty Township, Ohio. You can find a full list of those tour dates below.

Additional ticketing information is available at Dalton Dover's official website.

Dalton Dover 2022 Tour Dates:

Oct. 13 - Liberty Township, Ohio @ Lori’s Road House

Oct. 13 - Warrendale, Penn. @ Jergel’s

Oct. 15 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Oct. 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s on Weed

Oct. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at the Intersection

Oct. 26 - Starkville, Miss. @ Rick’s Café

Oct. 27 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eyed Joes

Oct. 28 - Black Mountain, N.C. @ Silverados

Oct. 29 - Rome, Ga. @ Rome River Jam

Nov. 3 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Palace

Nov. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Bluestone

Nov. 12 - Springfield, Ill. @ Boondock’s

Nov. 17 - Statesboro, Ga. @ Blue Room

Nov. 18 - Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon

Nov. 19 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

Dec. 3 - Grand Ole Opry @ Nashville, Tenn.