One of country music's favorite modern-day cowboys has an album coming in the fall of 2021, but the wait for new music won't last that long. Each month leading up to the release of the project -- which is a double album, featuring 18 tracks in total -- Cody Johnson will be dropping two new songs.

For the month of June, those two tracks are "Til You Can't" and "Longer Than She Did."

The singer says he chose to record "Til You Can't," which was written by Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers, because of its message of optimism and focus on perseverance. “In our world today, we could use more positivity," reflects Johnson.

That wasn't the only reason he cut the track, though: The catchy, feel-good tune has a sound that he believes will stick with fans.

"[I also wanted to record this song] because of how dynamic the melody was; I took it and ran with it. I hope y’all enjoy!" he adds.

"Longer Than She Did" shows another side of Johnson, giving fans a glimpse into just how good he can make heartbreak can sound. "I got a list of songs my hurt wont let me turn back on / Unless I / Let the whiskey be the DJ," Johnson sings on the song's hook.

"It's got a funky groove and an incredible hook," he notes in a press release. Brothers Osborne fans are likely to enjoy this track. too: Johnson explains that it reminded him of something the brother duo might put out, "and everybody knows how much I love those guys," he says.

Johnson recently made news when he released a collaboration with country music legend Willie Nelson. The two teamed up for a rendition of Nelson's "Sad Songs and Waltzes," which will also be featured on Johnson's upcoming album.

The June 11 release date of the two new tracks also marked the start of Johnson's tour, a run that included two sold-out dates at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on June 18 and 19. The tour will continue across the U.S. with dates stretching into late November.

Fans can now listen to both "Til You Can't" and "Longer Than She Did" on any streaming platform, as well as check out the lyric videos for both on YouTube.

