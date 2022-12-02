Cody Johnson has released his first-ever live album, Cody Johnson & the Rockin’ CJB Live, and it includes a powerful concert-recorded track of his smash hit, “‘Til You Can’t.”

While the studio version of “‘Til You Can’t” packs a chest-thumping punch, the live version takes it to a whole new level. Complete with Johnson’s introduction of the track and words of appreciation for fans and country radio for making it his “first multi-platinum, multi-week No. 1” single, listeners will experience the song as if they were there in person at the sold-out concert.

“If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance / If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back / If you're gonna love somebody / Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can / 'Til you can't,” Johnson sings in the chorus of his inspirational anthem, as fans sing along with gusto.

Johnson recorded the expansive 27-song project live on the road in June of 2022 at three consecutive sold-out shows.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band," Johnson shares in a press release. "We’ve traveled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans.”

“‘Til You Can’t” took home Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year honors at the 2022 CMA Awards, earning Johnson his first-ever wins in the prestigious awards show. Additionally, Apple Music reported that the uplifting song has amassed a total of a billion streams on its streaming platform.

Johnson’s latest studio albums are his festive record, A Cody Johnson Christmas, and Human: The Double Album, both of which dropped in 2021. The latter record includes “'Til You Can’t” and the reflective new single, “Human.”

Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live Track List:

Part One

1. "COJO Nation" (Intro)

2. "Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors"

3. "With You I Am"

4. "Wild as You"

5. "Ride With Me"

6. "Dance Her Home"

7. "Diamond in My Pocket" (Intro)

8. "Diamond in My Pocket"

9. "God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)"

10. "Half a Song"

11. "Stronger"

12. "Me and My Kind"

13. "Longer Than She Did"

Part Two

1. "I Don’t Know a Thing About Love"

2. "Nothin’ on You"

3. "Son of a Ramblin’ Man"

4. "Let’s Build a Fire"

5. "Human" (Intro)

6. "Human"

7. "‘Til You Can’t"

8. "Long Haired Country Boy" (Intro)

9. "Long Haired Country Boy"

10. "The Rockin’ CJB Solos"

11. "On My Way to You" (Intro)

12. "On My Way to You"

13. "Dear Rodeo" (Intro)

14. "Dear Rodeo"

cody-johnson-live-album-cover-art Warner Music Nashville loading...